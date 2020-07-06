e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Punjab medical education department to conduct exams to recruit over 4,000 health staff

Punjab medical education department to conduct exams to recruit over 4,000 health staff

The Punjab government has sanctioned more than 4,000 posts of doctors and paramedical staff, including technicians, staff nurses, pharmacists, ophthalmic officers, medical/psychiatric social workers, operation theatre assistants, etc.

education Updated: Jul 06, 2020 08:23 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Punjab’s Department of Medical Education and Research on Sunday said examinations will be held to recruit more than 4,000 health staff, including doctors and nurses.

Examinations for its various courses for the current session will be held, an official spokesperson said here.

The Punjab government has sanctioned more than 4,000 posts of doctors and paramedical staff, including technicians, staff nurses, pharmacists, ophthalmic officers, medical/psychiatric social workers, operation theatre assistants, etc. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibility of recruiting medical and paramedical staff has been given to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. The university will conduct the examinations for recruitment to these posts,” the official said.

He said the university had already notified the schedule of the examinations for various courses related to health sciences.

“The vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has been asked to conduct these exams at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.

The state’s higher education department has already clarified in its letter that the instructions for not conducting examinations due to COVID is not applicable to the medical education department.

tags
top news
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
‘Not intimidated’: US Navy tweets sharp comeback to China on ‘aircraft carrier killer’
‘Not intimidated’: US Navy tweets sharp comeback to China on ‘aircraft carrier killer’
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
India eyes acquisition of Predator-B drones from US
India eyes acquisition of Predator-B drones from US
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In