Home / Education / Punjab School Teacher Recruitment: 8393 vacancies notified for pre-primary school teachers

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment: 8393 vacancies notified for pre-primary school teachers

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The recruitment board of School Education Department, Punjab has notified a total of 8393 vacancies of pre-primary teachers.The online application process will begin from December 1 and end on December 21.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 11:08 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020
Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020(AFP)
         

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The recruitment board of School Education Department, Punjab has notified a total of 8393 vacancies of pre-primary teachers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at educationrecruitmentboard.com. The online application process will begin from December 1 and end on December 20.

Educational Qualification:The candidate must have passed class 12th exam or equivalent with at least 45% marks. Candidates should also have a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. Candidates must have passed class 10th with Punjabi as a subject.

Age Limit- 18 to 37 years

Application Fee:

General and Other Category- Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST - Rs. 500/-

Check official notification

Details of Posts:

Out of a total 8393 posts, 3273 posts are General, while Scheduled Castes (M&B) 840, Scheduled Castes (R&O) 839, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B) 168, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) 168, Scheduled Castes (Sports-M&B) 42, Scheduled Castes (Sports-R&O) 42, Backward Classes 839, Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen) 168, Sportsperson (General) 167, Freedom Fighters 84, Ex-Servicemen (General) 588, Handicapped (Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired, Orthopedically Disabled and Intellectually Disabled or Multiple Disability) categories 84 each and 839 posts have been reserved for Economically Weaker Section of General Category.

