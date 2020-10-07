e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEP 2020 will be implemented in phased manner, says Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

NEP 2020 will be implemented in phased manner, says Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

The governor was addressing a special video conference meeting of a task force held to discuss the implementation of the new policy. The task force was formed on April 10 on the direction of the governor.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:56 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file photo)
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file photo)
         

Rajasthan will implement the new National Education Policy in a phased manner, Governor Kalraj Mishra said Tuesday, emphasising on the need to promote quality, innovation and research in education.

He said the inclusion of national sentiments and nationalities necessary for education is being reflected in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The governor was addressing a special video conference meeting of a task force held to discuss the implementation of the new policy. The task force was formed on April 10 on the direction of the governor.

Mishra said a preliminary blueprint has been prepared for implementing the new National Education Policy in the state universities. Feedback will be taken from the vice-chancellors of all universities and a three-day chancellor dialogue will be held from October 21 to 23. The new NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for ‘‘transformational reforms’‘ in schools and higher education systems to make India a ‘‘global knowledge superpower’‘.

tags
top news
Public places cannot be occupied indefinitely: Supreme Court on petitions on Shaheen Bagh protests
Public places cannot be occupied indefinitely: Supreme Court on petitions on Shaheen Bagh protests
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
On Bihar election chessboard, LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
On Bihar election chessboard, LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In