Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 registration begins at panjiyakpredeled.in
Candidates can register online for BSTC counselling till October 17
The Officer of the Coordinator has begun the registration for the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) counselling from today, October 6. Candidates can register online for the Rajasthan BTSC through the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates will be able to register for the Rajasthan BTSC till October 17.
For the Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2023, candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹3000.
Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023:Know how to register
Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2023.
Visit the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd at panjiyakpredeled.in
On the homepage, click on the click on the registration link
Key in your login details and click on submit.
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fees
Upload the required documents and click on submit.
Download the confirmation page for future reference.
The DElEd entrance test in Rajasthan was conducted on August 28 from 2 p.m. for around 6 lakh candidates. Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam results were declared on September 29.
