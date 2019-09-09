RRB Paramedical Result 2019: List of shortlisted candidates declare, here’s the direct link to download

education

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the result of computer-based test (CBT) conducted for the recruitment of Staff nurse, Extension Educator, Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III, Optometrist, Physiotherapist, Pharmacist Grade III, Radiographer, ECG Technician and Lab Assistant Grade-II. Candidates who have appeared for the paramedical examination can check their results from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

The railway recruitment board conducted the CBT paramedical examination from July 19 to July 21, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible to appear for the next round of document verification and medical examination.

Here is the list of shortlisted candidates:

How to download the results:

1. Visit the official website, http://rrbcdg.gov.in/

2. Click on the link ‘List of the shortlisted candidates for document verification and medical examination (Paramedical Categories).’

3. A new webpage in pdf format will appear on the display screen.

4. Press Ctrl+F and type in your registeration number to find out your result.

5. Download and take a print out of your result for future references.

The following is the cut off marks of shortlisted candidates for document verification:

Document verification will be held at the centre which will be indicated on the e-call letter to the candidate. E-Call letter with details of date, time and session along with the instructions for Document verification and Medical Examination can be downloaded from the official website of Railway recruitment board.

The shortlisted candidates for document verification should produce all the original documents along with two sets of Xerox copies in A4 size as detailed in the e-call letter.

Candidates are advised that after completion of document verification, medical examination will be carried out by the Railway hospital/health Unit. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs 24 to the hospital.

