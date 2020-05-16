Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment 2020: 178 vacancies for senior residents notified, check details

education

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:18 IST

In view of the coronavirus lockdown, the Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital & VMM College, New Delhi on Saturday invited applications for the post of Senior Resident on Adhoc basis in various Departments till posts are filled on a regular basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application on or before May 26, 2020, until 3 pm.

“Applicants should submit their application in the prescribed format as per Annexure-I along with a self-attested copy of DMC, age & experience certificate of SR, if any. One passport size photograph should also be appended. The application addressed to the Medical Superintendent, VMM College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi-110029 should be submitted in DIARY & DISPATCH SECTION of this institution (near Gate no. 2 and adjacent to Bank of Baroda, Safdarjung Hospital Branch). The application send by post must be having written prominently on the top of the envelope “Application for the post of Senior Resident in the department of _______” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 178 vacancies of senior residents in various departments. Out of which, 27 vacancies are for Anaesthesia, 18 for Neurology, 17 for Neuro Surgery, 16 for Cardiology, 15 for CTVS, 12 for Medicine, 10 for Medical Oncology, 9 for Endocrinology, 7 each for Paediatrics, and Renal Transplant, 6 each for Surgery, and Nephrology, 4 each for Biochemistry, Nuclear Medicine, Paediatrics Surgery, and Urology, 3 each for Anatomy, and Forensic Medicine, 2 each for Hematology, and Physiology, and 1 each for SIC Ortho, and Pharmacology.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.