Home / Education / SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019: Second provisional waiting list released at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019: Second provisional waiting list released at sbi.co.in

Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Mains 2019 examination can check the waiting list online at sbi.co.in.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019.
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019.(Screengrab )
         

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the second provisional waiting list of Clerk Mains examination 2019 against non-joining and resignation on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Mains 2019 examination can check the waiting list online at sbi.co.in.

The SBI conducted the Clerk Mains examination 2019 on August 10, and September 20, 2019, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check the second provisional waiting list of Clerk Mains examination 2019.

How to check the waiting list:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homapage, go to the career section and click on “Current opening”

Scroll down and click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)(Candidates provisionally selected from Second Wait list)”

The waiting list in the pdf format will be displayed on the screen.

