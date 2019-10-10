e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Admit card released at sbi.co.in, here’s how to download

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 477 vacancies for various posts. Candidates are advice to download their call letters and bring a copy of it to their respective examination centres or else they won't be entertained.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:15 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online on or before October 20, 2019. (Screengrab)
Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online on or before October 20, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

State bank of India has released the hall ticket for SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019 on its official websites. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online at, sbi.co.in on or before October 20, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 477 vacancies for various posts. Candidates are advice to download their call letters and bring a copy of it to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the call letter.

How to download admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on ‘Current openings,’ option appearing under the Join SBI tab in a drop down format

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of specialist cadre officers in SBI on regular basis (Download Online Exam Call Letter),’ appearing on the web page

4.Click on the link, ‘Download Online Exam Call Letter’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:34 IST

