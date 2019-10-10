SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Admit card released at sbi.co.in, here’s how to download

education

Oct 10, 2019

State bank of India has released the hall ticket for SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019 on its official websites. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online at, sbi.co.in on or before October 20, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 477 vacancies for various posts. Candidates are advice to download their call letters and bring a copy of it to their respective examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

How to download admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on ‘Current openings,’ option appearing under the Join SBI tab in a drop down format

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of specialist cadre officers in SBI on regular basis (Download Online Exam Call Letter),’ appearing on the web page

4.Click on the link, ‘Download Online Exam Call Letter’

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Oct 10, 2019