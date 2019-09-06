SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: Apply for specialist cadre officers, annual CTC upto Rs 48 lakh offered

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:29 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for appointment as specialist cadre officers (SCO) in the bank on contract basis. Four vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process out of which, one vacancy is for chief marketing officer, one vacancy is for deputy vice president (Marcom) one vacancy is for assistant vice president (Marcom) and one vacancy is for senior executive (events and sponsorship).



There is no special reservation for EWS, OBC, SC, ST or PWD candidates for these job openings. Candidate belonging to the reserved category for whom no reservation has been mentioned are free to apply for vacancies announced for unreserved category provided they fulfil all the eligibility criteria applicable to unreserved category. In cases where experience in a specific field is required, the relevant experience certificate must contain specifically that the candidate has experience in that specific field.

The selected candidates will be given a contract for 3 years which can be renewed further for 2 years. They will be posted in Mumbai.

Candidates applying for chief marketing officer should not be over 50 years of age, those applying for deputy vice president (Marcom) and assistant vice president (Marcom) should not be over 40 years and those applying for senior executive (events and sponsorship) should not be over 35 years of age as on July 1, 2019. Maximum age is for general category candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit will be available as per Govt of India guidelines.

The chief marketing officer is entitled for annual CTC of Rs 42-48 lakh including variable pay of 10%, subject to satisfactory performance. The deputy vice president (Marcom) will get an annual CTC of Rs 20-23 lakh (fixed CTC). An increment of 10% per annum shall be paid on fixed CTC. Besides this performance linked Incentive of 10% per annum from second year on fixed CTC (base year).

Assistant vice president (Marcom) will get an annual CTC of Rs 26-19 lakh (fixed CTC). An increment of 10% per annum shall be paid on fixed CTC. Besides this performance linked Incentive of 10% per annum from second year on fixed CTC (base year).

Senior Executive (Events and Sponsorship) will get an annual CTC of Rs 12-15 lakh (Fixed CTC). An increment of 10% per annum shall be paid on fixed CTC. Besides this performance linked Incentive of 10% per annum from second year on fixed CTC (base year).

The other perks and allowances for the selected candidates can be checked on the career page of the official website of SBI.

The application process has started and the last date to apply and pay the fees is September 22. Before applying, candidates must ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post.

The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience ) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Go through the official notification to know details like eligibility conditions, selection process, how to apply and pay fees etc.

Note: Apply online through the link given on SBI website: https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 14:23 IST