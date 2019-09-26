SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Last date for application extended till September 30, here’s how to apply

education

Last date to apply for SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019 has been extended to September 30, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at sbi.co.in. The online registration for the recruitment examination had begun on September 6, 2019. The date for payment has also been extended to September 30.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 477 vacancies for various posts. The online written test will be held tentatively on October 20 and the admit card for test will be tentatively uploaded on Bank’s official website on October 10, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to the application form.

Application Fee:

1. General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 750

2. SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 125

Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the ‘Current openings,’appearing under the ‘Join SBI,’ tab in a drop down box format on the homepage

3. Click on the link, ‘RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (Apply Online from 06.09.2019 to 25.09.2019),’ appearing on the webpage

4. Click on, ‘Apply now’

5. Click on New User- registration and fill in all the required information

6. If you are a returning user, you can simply log in from the page and move ahead

7. Application form will appear on the display screen

8. Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents

9. Make payment and submit

10. Download your application form and take its print out for any future references.

