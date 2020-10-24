e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools in Delhi not opening for now: Kejriwal

Schools in Delhi not opening for now: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ruled out reopening of schools in the national capital for now. “Schools are not reopening for now,” Kejriwal told reporters on sidelines of an event.

education Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:54 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT file)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ruled out reopening of schools in the national capital for now. “Schools are not reopening for now,” Kejriwal told reporters on sidelines of an event. The government had earlier announced that schools will continue to remain closed till October 31 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25.  While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of “unlock”, educational institutions continue to remain closed. However, as per “unlock” phase guidelines, states can take a call about reopening schools in phases.

Earlier, schools were allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to school on voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it.

Talking about AAP government’s decision to not pay for CBSE examination fees this year, Kejriwal cited fund crunch due to the pandemic.

top news
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Rahul, Gayle take charge after early blow
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Rahul, Gayle take charge after early blow
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Centre’s interest waiver scheme: Who’s eligible, what’s the benefit
Centre’s interest waiver scheme: Who’s eligible, what’s the benefit
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In