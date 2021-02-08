IND USA
Representational image.(Raj K Raj/HT File)
education

Schools in Odisha reopen for class 9 and 11

Speaking to ANI, Headmistress of Government High School, Unit one Bhubaneshwar said that 60 percent of students in Classes 9 and 11 have attended the classes.
ANI, Bhubaneshwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:02 PM IST

Schools were reopened in Odisha for students of Class 9 and Class 11 on Monday, around ten months after educational institutions in the state were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Headmistress of Government High School, Unit one Bhubaneshwar said that 60 percent of students in Classes 9 and 11 have attended the classes. She said that the turn out will reach up to 80 per cent in the coming days.

She added that all Covid-19 guidelines of the government are being followed in the school including hand sanitisation being done after every period.

"Classrooms were sanitised in the morning and thermal scanning is done in the school as per guidelines. School provided masks to the students," said another teacher of the school.

A class 9 student of a school in Bhubaneshwar said, "I'm happy to resume school after 10 months. All doubts can be cleared face-to-face with the teachers now and I am happy to meet my friends after a long time. At home, it was difficult to study due to internet connectivity issues".

"Not all students have access to mobile phones. In Ganjam and Raighar there is very less internet-connectivity, so it is good that the schools are reopened," said another student of class 9.

In Odisha, the schools for 10th and 12th standards reopened from January 8, while colleges and universities for final year students reopened from January 11.

