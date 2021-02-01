IND USA
Students undergo thermal screening as they arrive for the Intermediate examination conduct by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) during the COVID-19 outbreak, at the examination centre in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)
education

Schools reopen for classes 9, 11 in Gujarat

Schools reopened for 9th and 11th standard students in Gujarat on Monday, months after they were closed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST

Schools reopened for 9th and 11th standard students in Gujarat on Monday, months after they were closed in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Gujarat government opened the schools for Classes 10 and 12 on January 11.

Students were seen walking the corridors with their classmates while the management of the schools were complying all the COVID-19 protocols including the sanitisation of the premises, thermal scanners, disinfectants, masks.

Students were seen maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had on Wednesday announced the reopening of schools in the state for classes 9 and 11 from today.

The minister had informed that the decision was taken after the completion of the Cabinet-level meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually in Gandhinagar last week.

Schools were shut in the state for the last 10 months since the beginning of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

