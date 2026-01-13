SOF NSO result 2025-26 announced, direct link to check

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the National Science Olympiad (NSO) result for 2025-26. The SOF NSO result can be checked on the official website of the foundation- sofworld.org.

SOF NSO result 2025-26: Direct link to check

Students need to enter their names, email addresses, mobile numbers, select the exam name and enter their roll numbers to check the result.

Steps to check SOF NSO result 2025-26 Visit sofworld.org. Click on ‘Read More’ under the ‘Results’ section. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result. About the exam

The National Science Olympiad is an annual academic competition for classes 1 to 12 students that assesses their knowledge and skills in scientific reasoning and logical ability.

The exam typically consists of multiple-choice questions and problem-solving tasks.

The exam is held at two levels – level 1 and 2. Students from classes 1-12 enrolled in SOF-recognised schools can participate in NSO level 1, while level 2 is for students from classes 3-12 only.

Class-wise top 5 per cent students in the level 1 are selected for the level 2 examination.

The syllabus for NSO level 1 and level 2 covers various topics, including metals & non-metals, carbon and its compounds, reproduction, electricity, magnetic effects, control and coordination.

Winners will receive a range of awards and scholarships at international, zonal and school levels. The top three international rank holders will receive cash awards, medals, and certificates.

Schools and educators will also be recognised with awards and scholarships at international, regional, and district levels. Appreciation certificates and gifts will be extended to principals and teachers.