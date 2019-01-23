Son of betel seller in Gaya, Shubham cracks JEE Main with 99.56 percentile

Shiv Kumar Prasad Chaurasia, till results of JEE Main 2019 was not declared, was known as a betel shop owner in Gaya. However, from January 19, people started addressing him as father of Shubham, who scored 99.56 percentile.

Chaurasia said, “My son would not have achieved success without help of former DGP Abhayanand, who runs Magadh Super 30 coaching centre, and its coordinator Pankaj Kumar, who mentored Shubham.”

Abhayanand inspired Shubham to take the JEE Main test and guided him through out the journey.

Talking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Shubham said, “If I achieve something in life, I will first stop my father from selling betel. I will support education of my sister and I will also work for betterment of society that ensured my education. My all earnings will go for charity, particularly for education of the girls of the families having little resources.”

Magadh Super-30 coordinator said the institution was aiming to shape lives of students who were bright but had poor background.

