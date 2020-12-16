SSC CHSL 2020: Last date of application extended, check details here

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:44 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date to apply for its Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2020. The deadline to apply for SSC CHSL 2020 was December 15 which has been extended till December 19. Candidates who have not yet applied for the posts can apply on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

“In view of the difficulties faced by aspiring candidates of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 in filling of online application due to heavy load on servers, the Commission has decided to extend the closing date of submission of online application till 19.12.2020,” the official notice reads.

Revised Dates:

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 19 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment:December 21 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 23 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 24

Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27