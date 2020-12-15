SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closing today for 4726 vacancies, check details
SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 is closing on Tuesday, December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.
There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.
Click here to check list of tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020
SSC CHSL 2020: Key Dates-
Dates for submission of online applications: November 6 to December 15
Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 15 (23:30)
Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 17 (23:30)
Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 19 (23:30)
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 21
Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27
Education Qualification:
For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.