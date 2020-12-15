e-paper
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closing today for 4726 vacancies, check details

SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closing today for 4726 vacancies, check details

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 is closing on Tuesday, December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 09:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL 2020
SSC CHSL 2020 (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
         

There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

Click here to check list of tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020

SSC CHSL 2020: Key Dates-

Dates for submission of online applications: November 6 to December 15

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 15 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 17 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 19 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 21

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

