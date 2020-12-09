SSC CHSL 2020 tentative vacancies announced, apply for over 4K posts before December 15

education

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:08 IST

SSC CHSL 2020: Staff Selection Commission has announced the tentative list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2020. There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

In the year 2019, the number of vacancies for CHSL exam was 4893 while in 2018, it was 5789.

The online application process for SSC CHSL 2020 is going on. The last date to apply for the posts is December 15. Aspirants can apply online at ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL 2020 tier-1 exam will be held from April 12 to 27, 2021.

Check SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies here

SSC CHSL 2020: PAY SCALE

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300).

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100).

ELIGIBILITY:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

.