SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 5846 vacancies, check eligibility, dates & syllabus

SSC Delhi Police constable Recruitment 2020: Delhi Police has invited online applications against 5846 vacancies for the post of constable (executive) male and female. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the recruitment exam in computer based test (CBT) mode followed by a physical efficiency and physical measurement test. Aspirants can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

The online application window will be active between August 1 and September 7.The last date of online payment of application fee is September 9 while the last date to generate offline Bank Challan is September 11. The deadline for payment of application fee through offline challan is September 14.

The computer based test will be held between November 27 and December 14.

Admission Certificates for PE&MT will be issued by Delhi Police on their website (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in). PE&MT will be conducted in Delhi only.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment- Details of Vacancies:

Constable (Exe.)-Male --- 3433

Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog ------- 226

Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen [Commando (Para-3.2)] (Including backlog------ 243

4 Constable (Exe.)-Female -----1944

Total vacancies-------5846

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment- Essential Qualification :

10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board. Educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the: sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only.

Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable.

Delhi Police Constable Salary --

Pay Scale: Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100)

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment- Exam Pattern:

Computer Based Examination The Computer based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

Part-A General Knowledge/ Current Affairs --50 questions-- 50 marks

Part-B Reasoning--- 25 questions--25 marks --

Numerical Ability --15 questions--- 15 marks

Part-D Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. -- 10 questions-- 10 marks

Total duration of exam -- 90 minutes

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: SYLLABUS

General Knowledge/ Current Affairs: Question in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Indian Economy, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Scientific Research etc. These Questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

Reasoning: Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be tested through questions principally of non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, observations, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasons and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding etc.

Numerical Ability: This part will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental Arithmetical operations,ercentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work. etc.

Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc: Elements of Word Processing (Word Processing Basics, Opening and closing Documents, Text Creation, Formatting the Text and its presentation features). MS Excel (Elements of Spread Sheet, Editing of Cells, Function and Formulas), Communication (Basics of E-mail, Sending/ receiving of Emails and its related functions).

Internet, WWW and Web Browsers (Internet, Services on Internet, URL, HTTP, FTP, Web sites, Blogs, Web Browsing Software, Search Engines, Chat, Video conferencing, e-Banking).

The question paper shall be of Matriculation Level.

Physical Endurance Test for Male candidates: Standard of Physical Endurance Test for male candidates including ex-servicemen and Departmental candidates (age-wise) will be as under:

Age---------------------- Race---- 1600 Long jump --- High Jump

Up to 30 years ------------6 Minutes -------14 Feet --------- 3’9”

Above 30 to 40 years----- 7 Minutes ------13 Feet ------ 3’6”

Above 40 years ------------8 Minutes ------12 Feet------- 3’3”

Physical Endurance Test for Female candidates: Standard of Physical

Endurance Test for female candidates including Departmental candidates (agewise) will be as under:

Age------------------------- Race: 1600 metres -------Long jump ----------High Jump

Up to 30 years----------- 8 Minutes -----------10 Feet------------------------ 3’

Above 30 to 40 years -----9 Minutes --------09 Feet -----------------------2’9”

Above 40 years -----------10 Minutes ----------08 Feet --------------------2’6”

