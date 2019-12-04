e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

SSC JHT 2018 vacancies revised, posts reduced from 115 to 104

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released revised final vacancies for junior Hindi translator, junior translator , senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination 2018.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:26 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC JHT vacancies revised
SSC JHT vacancies revised(SSC)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released revised final vacancies for junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination 2018.

As released earlier on September 26, SSC had announced 115 vacancies which is now revised to 104 vacancies.

According to the latest notice issued by SSC today, on December 4, the final vacancies have been reduced from 115 to 104. This is because the 11 posts for Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA), CHTI Hindi Pradhyapak under Group B Non-Gazetted has been removed from the list of vacancies. The reason for the same has, however, not been stated.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC JHT exam 2018 can check the revised vacancies online at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link given here.

Previous list of vacancies

Revised list of vacancies.

tags
top news
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar
Shiv Sena spots a conspiracy in PM Modi’s ‘offer’ to Sharad Pawar
6 ITBP personnel killed after jawan fires at colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar
6 ITBP personnel killed after jawan fires at colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
Foundation of India’s pace battery laid by likes of Kapil Dev: Bishop
Foundation of India’s pace battery laid by likes of Kapil Dev: Bishop
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
Scanning Mohalla clinics: The road ahead to bring free healthcare to your neighbourhood
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News