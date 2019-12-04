SSC JHT 2018 vacancies revised, posts reduced from 115 to 104

education

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:26 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released revised final vacancies for junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination 2018.

As released earlier on September 26, SSC had announced 115 vacancies which is now revised to 104 vacancies.

According to the latest notice issued by SSC today, on December 4, the final vacancies have been reduced from 115 to 104. This is because the 11 posts for Rajbhasha Vibhag (MHA), CHTI Hindi Pradhyapak under Group B Non-Gazetted has been removed from the list of vacancies. The reason for the same has, however, not been stated.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC JHT exam 2018 can check the revised vacancies online at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link given here.

Previous list of vacancies

Revised list of vacancies.