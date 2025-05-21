GMAC’s launches Advancery, a tool targeted at MBA aspirants

Growing global economy, the need for skilled professionals, and the increased demand for managers in the workplace had led to a surge in popularity of business management courses. As per the current market research the global MBA Education Market is anticipated to reach US$ 83.08 billion in 2032, up from a valuation of US$ 48.7 billion in 2023. As per the current market research the global MBA Education Market is anticipated to reach US$ 83.08 billion in 2032, up from a valuation of US$ 48.7 billion in 2023.(File Photo)

With growing demand, students are often at their wit’s end to pick the best course that suits their requirements as well as budget. This is where Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a non-profit association of leading business schools steps in. GMAC - that also owns and administers Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) - specialises in connecting future business leaders from around the world with educational opportunities.

GMAC is present in key regions, including China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Each year, more than 13 million prospective students rely on GMAC and its platforms, such as mba.com and the GMAT examination, to explore MBA and business master’s programs, connect with leading business schools worldwide, prepare for entrance examinationss, and receive guidance on successfully navigating the application process.

For more than 15 years, the GMAC Prospective Students Survey has provided the world’s graduate business schools with critical insights into the decision-making processes of people currently considering applying to a graduate management education programs. The survey explores trends in the candidate pipeline, program preferences, mobility considerations, and career goals. It builds on previous years’ results with more detailed information about candidate interest in artificial intelligence (AI), along with data from new questions about desired business skills and how candidates might feel about a future employer’s position on sustainability. The report also considers candidates’ plans for financing their degree; preferred communication channels; decision-making factors; degree and format preferences; geographic mobility; and preferred careers.

In an exclusive interview, Adam Witwer, Chief Product Officer, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), talks about GMAC’s newly launched Advancery.

What is GMAC’s newly launched Advancery?

Advancery is an innovative platform designed to guide candidates through their business education journey, with future expansions in development. As an AI-powered tool, Advancery aims to help candidates identify the skills they need to advance their business career, choose the best-fit program, and stay on track throughout the application planning process in one place, a unique all-in-one platform unlike any others.

Advancery allows candidates to ditch the spreadsheets and transform their to-do list into an actionable calendar to help candidates stay on track from essay to deadlines. In addition, we’re building even more ways to support candidate journey, including coaching, exclusive discounts on GMAC products and services, tools to explore branching career paths, and more on the Advancery website.

Overall, there has been a growing interest in MBA courses. But for the aspiring students, there are too many options to choose from. How does GMAC’s Advancery help in choosing the best program?

Navigating the path to the best-fit programs can be time-consuming and even overwhelming. With Advancery, we aim to empower candidates to gain clarity, confidence, and peace of mind in the process. Advancery aims to serve as a hassle-free solution that helps individuals map out and pursue their goals whether it be searching for a career change or eyeing a promotion, starting from step-by-step skill assessments to address skill gaps, fast and easy side-by-side comparison of programs of interest, to streamlined and simplified application planning in a one-stop shop.

As more business schools launch new and increasingly specialised master’s programs, how can students know the difference between which program is more market-appropriate?

Our analysis leverages over 10 million posts, comments, and upvotes on Reddit, providing our users with insights into what real applicants, students, and alumni are saying about professional development, student life and well-being, institutional support and resources, and community and inclusivity. These are real conversations and informative insights critical to all the candidates out there contemplating taking the next step on their business education journey.

Cost remains a top barrier for candidates to get graduate business degrees. How can Advancery help in choosing programs according to the budget?

By leveraging Advancery’s data-driven recommendations, individuals will get the chance to quickly identify the most relevant educational options to upskill in pursuit of their career efficiently and economically, with program cost and return of investment in mind. Students may be surprised at the number of options available to them in the graduate management education space, with lower cost and time commitment to meet very specific skills-building needs.

What’s Advancery Verified Program Data?

GMAC’s proprietary dataset is powered by smart technology that pulls info straight from school websites - the most sourced place of information according to our recent surveys of prospective students around the world. The GMAC team personally reviews and verifies the data to make sure it is accurate, up-to-date, and reliable.

Is Personalised Skills Assessment available?

Advancery users will be able to evaluate individual interests, skills, and experiences and provide in-depth analysis to generate a personalised skill development plan, highlighting the key competencies a business aspirant or career professional will need to succeed in a target role or industry.

What is the Advanced Search and Comparison tool?

Advancery users can explore programs based on location, cost, modality (online, hybrid, in-person) and time commitment – then compare them side by side. Users can compare not just the basics, but also the aggregated sentiments of other users across the internet, as realised through the Reddit data.

Note: For more information/help, email: advanceryhelp@gmac.com.