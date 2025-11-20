Strathclyde announces £7,000 Masters Scholarships for international Physics students

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is offering £7,000 scholarships for international students joining a taught Masters degree in Physics in September 2026. The scholarship is open to new, self-funded students from outside the EU. Eligible applicants who have an offer for a Physics Masters programme will receive the scholarship automatically after paying their deposit. (Handout image)

Students do not need to submit a separate scholarship application. Eligible applicants who have an offer for a Physics Masters programme will receive the scholarship automatically after paying their deposit.

The scholarship will be given as a £7,000 reduction in tuition fees and is available for one year. Strathclyde will award multiple scholarships until 11 September 2026.

Key details

Scholarship amount: £7,000

Who can apply: New international (non-EU), self-funded students

Course level: Full-time taught Masters in Physics

Deadline: 11 September 2026

Support type: Tuition fee reduction

Duration: 1 year

Eligibility

To qualify, students must:

Be international, non-EU fee-paying applicants

Join a full-time taught Masters programme in the Department of Physics in September 2026

Be self-funded (students with full government or embassy sponsorship are not eligible)

Terms and conditions

Students must meet all eligibility rules to receive the scholarship.

The award is only for on-campus Masters programmes starting in September 2026.

The scholarship cannot be deferred or transferred to another intake.

It cannot be used to pay the admission deposit.

Students can receive only one scholarship per academic year from Strathclyde.

The Faculty of Science’s decision on awards is final.

For more information, visit the official scholarship page on the University of Strathclyde website.