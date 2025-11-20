Strathclyde announces £7,000 Masters Scholarships for international Physics students

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is offering £7,000 scholarships for international students joining a taught Masters degree in Physics in September 2026. The scholarship is open to new, self-funded students from outside the EU.
Students do not need to submit a separate scholarship application. Eligible applicants who have an offer for a Physics Masters programme will receive the scholarship automatically after paying their deposit.
The scholarship will be given as a £7,000 reduction in tuition fees and is available for one year. Strathclyde will award multiple scholarships until 11 September 2026.
Key details
Scholarship amount: £7,000
Who can apply: New international (non-EU), self-funded students
Course level: Full-time taught Masters in Physics
Deadline: 11 September 2026
Support type: Tuition fee reduction
Duration: 1 year
Eligibility
To qualify, students must:
Be international, non-EU fee-paying applicants
Join a full-time taught Masters programme in the Department of Physics in September 2026
Be self-funded (students with full government or embassy sponsorship are not eligible)
Terms and conditions
Students must meet all eligibility rules to receive the scholarship.
The award is only for on-campus Masters programmes starting in September 2026.
The scholarship cannot be deferred or transferred to another intake.
It cannot be used to pay the admission deposit.
Students can receive only one scholarship per academic year from Strathclyde.
The Faculty of Science’s decision on awards is final.