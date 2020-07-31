e-paper
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: How to check TN Board Plus One results online

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: How to check TN Board Plus One results online

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: Once the results are declared, students of class 11 and 12 (re-sit) who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020.
Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020.(HT file)
         

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will announce the class 11 and class 12 re-sit examination results on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:30 am on its official website.

TN Plus one result 2020 Live Updates

Once the results are declared, students of class 11 and 12 (re-sit) who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Earlier on July 16, the TNDGE declared the results of Tamil Nadu class 12 or plus two examinations on its official website. A total of 7,99,717 lakh students had registered for the TN class 12 exam. Out of which, 92.3% of students have passed the exam.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 re-sit examination results:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

