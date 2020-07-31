TN Board 11th Plus One Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu class 11 results at tnresults.nic.in

TN plus one results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will announce the plus one or class 11 and class 12 re-sit examination results today at 9:30 am on its official website. Students who have written the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in after the results are declared. KA Sengottaiya, education minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday tweeted to confirm the date and time of result declaration. “Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020 at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied,” he tweeted.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 re-sit examination results:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

Follow LIVE Updates here:

07:55 am IST TN Results 2020: How to download marksheet online Once the results are declared, students can download their marksheet online by visiting the official websites and logging in using their roll number.





07:50 am IST TN Results 2020: 92.3% students pass class 12 exam DGE Tamil Nadu had declared the results of Tamil Nadu class 12 or plus two examinations on its official website. A total of 7,99,717 lakh students had registered for the TN class 12 exam. Out of which, 92.3% of students have passed the exam.





07:45 am IST TN +1 Results 2020: Websites to check TN class 11 and 12 Results After the TN +1 results are declared, students can check their scores online at the following websites: tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in dge2.tn.nic.in





07:40 am IST TN Results 2020: Tamil Nadu education minister tweeted about date and time of results KA Sengottaiya, education minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday tweeted to confirm the date and time of result declaration 11-ஆம் வகுப்பு, 12-ஆம் வகுப்பு மறுதேர்வு எழுதிய மாணாக்கர்கள், தனித்தேர்வர்களுக்கு 31.7.2020 அன்று காலை 9.30 மணிக்கு தேர்வு முடிவுகள் வெளியிடப்படும்.



மாணாக்கர்கள், தனித்தேர்வர்கள் அவரவர் பயின்ற பள்ளிகளில் வழங்கியுள்ள கைப்பேசி எண்ணிற்கு SMS மூலம் தேர்வு முடிவுகள் அனுப்பப்படும். pic.twitter.com/PhgXUyuFSw — K.A Sengottaiyan (@KASengottaiyan) July 29, 2020



