TN Board 11th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu plus one results declared at tnresults.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:40 IST

TN Board 11th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) on Friday declared the class 11 and class 12 re-sit examination results on its official website.

Follow TN Board 11th Result 2020 live updates

Students of class 11 and 12 (re-sit) who have appeared in the examinations can check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2020: How to check TN Board Plus One results online

Earlier on July 16, the TNDGE declared the results of Tamil Nadu class 12 or plus two examinations on its official website. A total of 92.3% of students have passed the exam. The highest pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu class 12 board results had been recorded by the Tirupur district where 97.12% of students have passed the exam. This is followed by Erode and Coimbatore district with 96.99 and 96.39 pass percentages respectively. Karaikkal district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 86.21%.

Here is direct link to check TN 11th results

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 re-sit examination results:

1. Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

3. Key in your roll number and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

5. Download and take its print out.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for TN Plus one exam was 95% which was 3.7 percentage points more compared to last year.