e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 16, 2019

Tamil Nadu postal department recruitment ignores regional aspirants, exam conducted only in English, Hindi: DMK

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, he said there were 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution but the norms were changed in the postal department examination.

education Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
DMK leaderTR Baalu file photo
DMK leaderTR Baalu file photo (HT File)

DMK leader T. R. Baalu on Monday accused the government of “ignoring regional aspirations” saying that a recruitment examination of the postal department was conducted only in English and Hindi.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, he said there were 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution but the norms were changed in the postal department examination.

He said candidates sat in the examination at Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore on Sunday and were given the option to answer only in English and Hindi.

“Government rule is there. Government has ignored regional aspirations,” he said.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 10:30 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Parliament HighlightsKarnataka political crisisLunar Eclipse
    don't miss
      icc world cup 2019