Home / Education / Teachers of UP madrasas to contribute to CM fund to fight coronavirus

Teachers of UP madrasas to contribute to CM fund to fight coronavirus

The contribution will be made to the chief minister’s relief fund to help fight coronavirus outbreak. The amount would be detected from this month’s salary.

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Teachers and employees of Uttar Pradesh madrasas have decided to contribute one days’s salary to the chief minister’s relief fund to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“The country is struggling to tackle COVID-19 spread. Madrasa teachers and employees are with the government in this situation,” Teachers Association Madarise Arbia, UP General Secretary, Diwan Sahab Jaman said in a letter to the registrar of the UP madrasa board. The contribution will be made to the chief minister’s relief fund to help fight coronavirus outbreak. The amount would be detected from this month’s salary. Uttar Pradesh has reported close to 100 cases of coronavirus so far.

tags
top news
