Tilka Manjhi university to streamline e- teaching

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:26 IST

Taking note of the fact that it may take some time before the formal class room teaching is restored, the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) has decided to streamline the online teaching platform.

Vice- chancellor (V-C) AK Roy Monday held a meeting with the university officials to discuss the same.

He said during a review of the online teaching activity, it was found that over a hundred teachers are conducting e- classes and many of them are making available e-content of the study materials to students.

However, he admitted there is need of making things systematic. “There is also a need to screen the content of the study material given to the students as well as the quality of online teaching,” Roy said.

The teachers are conducting classes with the help of available Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities, including learning and social media apps.

Roy said that the heads of postgraduate departments besides principals of constituent colleges, at their respective units, have been entrusted with the responsibility to screen the study material and make sure that there is no compromise in quality teaching.

Also, the teachers would be now required to submit a weekly report in a prescribed format, the V-C said. He said it was decided in the meeting that the links will be made available to the university by teachers.The email id of university computer centre is being made available to teachers to forward the links, he added.

Roy said that once the screening of study material is done, only then it will be uploaded on the official website of the university and other constituent colleges.

Meanwhile, the university has also decided to start the tentative preparations to conduct the pending examination of different courses from May 15 if the lockdown is lifted by that time. It was decided that the pending examination of three-year degree course will be the priority.

Taking into consideration the 2019-20 session of the degree, the first part will be regularised in case there is no major delay in holding the examination, said an official. The university officials decided to focus on commencing part one examination immediately after the lockdown is over.

During the meeting it was also stated that the university officials will start attending the office from April 24. However, entry of outsiders in administrative building will remain restricted till further orders.