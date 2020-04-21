e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tilka Manjhi university to streamline e- teaching

Tilka Manjhi university to streamline e- teaching

He said during a review of the online teaching activity, it was found that over a hundred teachers are conducting e- classes and many of them are making available e-content of the study materials to students.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 10:26 IST
Avijit Biswas
Avijit Biswas
Hindustan Times, Bhagalpur
Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University
Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University(HT File)
         

Taking note of the fact that it may take some time before the formal class room teaching is restored, the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University (TMBU) has decided to streamline the online teaching platform.

Vice- chancellor (V-C) AK Roy Monday held a meeting with the university officials to discuss the same.

He said during a review of the online teaching activity, it was found that over a hundred teachers are conducting e- classes and many of them are making available e-content of the study materials to students.

However, he admitted there is need of making things systematic. “There is also a need to screen the content of the study material given to the students as well as the quality of online teaching,” Roy said.

The teachers are conducting classes with the help of available Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities, including learning and social media apps.

Roy said that the heads of postgraduate departments besides principals of constituent colleges, at their respective units, have been entrusted with the responsibility to screen the study material and make sure that there is no compromise in quality teaching.

Also, the teachers would be now required to submit a weekly report in a prescribed format, the V-C said. He said it was decided in the meeting that the links will be made available to the university by teachers.The email id of university computer centre is being made available to teachers to forward the links, he added.

Roy said that once the screening of study material is done, only then it will be uploaded on the official website of the university and other constituent colleges.

Meanwhile, the university has also decided to start the tentative preparations to conduct the pending examination of different courses from May 15 if the lockdown is lifted by that time. It was decided that the pending examination of three-year degree course will be the priority.

Taking into consideration the 2019-20 session of the degree, the first part will be regularised in case there is no major delay in holding the examination, said an official. The university officials decided to focus on commencing part one examination immediately after the lockdown is over.

During the meeting it was also stated that the university officials will start attending the office from April 24. However, entry of outsiders in administrative building will remain restricted till further orders.

top news
‘Few tested positive’: Tablighi chief’s comeback on Jamaat spreading Covid-19
‘Few tested positive’: Tablighi chief’s comeback on Jamaat spreading Covid-19
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Trump to suspend immigration to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
With 472 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally goes up to 4,676
With 472 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally goes up to 4,676
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
After Delhi, Mumbai becomes India’s 2nd city with drive-through Covid-19 tests
After Delhi, Mumbai becomes India’s 2nd city with drive-through Covid-19 tests
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News