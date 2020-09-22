e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TJEE admit card 2020 released at tbjee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

TJEE admit card 2020 released at tbjee.nic.in, here’s direct link to download hall ticket

Candidates who have registered for the TJEE 2020 examination can download their admit card online at tbjee.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TJEE admit card 2020.
TJEE admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the TJEE 2020 examination can download their admit card online at tbjee.nic.in.

The board will conduct the TJEE 2020 examination on September 26, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card along with on the day of examination or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download TJEE admit card 2020.

How to download TJEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “To download the admit card please login now”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TJEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
Congress to boycott session, says Opposition’s views not accommodated
‘Provide food to sex workers during lockdown’: SC tells Centre, states
‘Provide food to sex workers during lockdown’: SC tells Centre, states
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In