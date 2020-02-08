TN TRB BEO Admit Card released, direct link to download

education

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 10:29 IST

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of block education officer (BEO) on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their admit card online at trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB BEO exam will be conducted on February 14, 15 and 16 in the forenoon shift. TN TRB had released the official notification in the month of November for recruitment of 97 BEOs.

“Teachers Recruitment Board issued Notification for the Direct Recruitment of Block Educational Officer in Elementary Education Department for the year - 2018 – 2019 vide Notification No. 13/2019, dated 27.11.2019. In this connection, Teachers Recruitment Board now releases the Provisional Admit Card and Revised Time Table for the eligible candidates who have applied for the said examination with City / Town and the district name for the examination centre in it . A new admit card will be issued indicating the examination centre in the District already informed three days prior to the Scheduled date of examination. Further, it is instructed that candidates are expected to download the admit card once again and adhere to the instructions notified there on, the official notice reads.

Direct link to download TN TRB BEO Admit Card 2020