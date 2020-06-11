e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tripura professor develops robot to help health workers serving Covid-19 patients

Tripura professor develops robot to help health workers serving Covid-19 patients

In order to help the medical professionals serving COVID-19 patients, a young assistant professor has developed a robot, named ‘COVID-19 WARBOT’ that can serve food, medicines and other essential items to the patients without human intervention.

education Updated: Jun 11, 2020 09:31 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Agartala
Representative
Representative(REUTERS)
         

In order to help the medical professionals serving COVID-19 patients, a young assistant professor has developed a robot, named ‘COVID-19 WARBOT’ that can serve food, medicines and other essential items to the patients without human intervention. “It’s a four-wheeled robot which I have developed at my home using the waste material. The main motivation behind making this robot is basically ensuring and safeguarding our health workers - doctors and nurses - who are working in COVID related hospitals,” said Harjeet Nath, Assistant Professor at Tripura University’s Chemical and Polymer Engineering Department.

“Some countries have already developed robots which are helping the healthcare workers a lot. This robot can deliver medicines, water bottles and food packets whenever required. There is also a camera if the patient wants to communicate to the doctor,” he added.

Harjeet shared that it took him two weeks to develop the robot by spending around Rs 25,000 and using spare parts like three motors, two rechargeable lead-acid batteries, transmitter and receiver and USB output.

The robot can carry the load of around 10-15 kilograms of materials like medicines, food, water and its operating range is 15-20 metres with a mobile phone or computer. It can work continuously for nearly an hour.

Harjeet said that he intends to handover the robot to the state government so that it can be used in COVID hospitals.

top news
Difference with UK narrows as India records big jump in Covid-19 cases, 357 deaths in 24 hours
Difference with UK narrows as India records big jump in Covid-19 cases, 357 deaths in 24 hours
Chinese air activity goes down, limited troop pullback effected
Chinese air activity goes down, limited troop pullback effected
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in United States surpass 2 million
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in United States surpass 2 million
Army jawan killed in Pak shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, civilian injured
Army jawan killed in Pak shelling in Jammu and Kashmir, civilian injured
‘Hope for people’: India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
‘Hope for people’: India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
Delhi firm ties up with US company to work on Covid-19 vaccine candidate
Delhi firm ties up with US company to work on Covid-19 vaccine candidate
He played as if result did not matter to him: Dravid on MS Dhoni
He played as if result did not matter to him: Dravid on MS Dhoni
Covid-19: In a first, India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
Covid-19: In a first, India’s recovery count exceeds active infections
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In