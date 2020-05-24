e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tripura to resume schools from June 1, academic activities from June 15

Tripura to resume schools from June 1, academic activities from June 15

The Tripura schools would be restarted from June 01, a day after nationwide lockdown 4.0 is going to be concluded.

education Updated: May 24, 2020 12:41 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agratala
(REUTERS)
         

The Tripura schools would be restarted from June 01, a day after nationwide lockdown 4.0 is going to be concluded.

The academic activities would begin in the schools from June 15, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.There are 4,398 government and its aided schools and 335 private schools in the state.

All the educational institutions were closed since March 17 , a week before announcement of first nationwide lockdown.

The state government also asked the concerned authorities to ensure proper sanitization of the schools, providing drinking water facilities before the students attend their classes.

The state has estimated to spend Rs. 1.35 crores for the sanitization task. The schools having enrollment of maximum 50 students would be given Rs. 1,500 followed by Rs. 2,500 to schools having 51-150 students, Rs. 3,500 to schools having 151-250 students and Rs. 5,000 to schools having more than 250 students to procure soaps, sanitizers, etc. Total 11,011 Mid Day Meal cooks and their helpers would be provided face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers etc.

“ The concerned authorities were asked to make the arrangements by June 06,” the minister told the media at Civil Secretariat on Saturday late evening.

The pending papers of Class 10 and 12 board exams would be started from June 05.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In