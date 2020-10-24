TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result to be declared today at tseamcet.nic.in

education

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:31 IST

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will on Saturday release the TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result today. Once the result is declared, candidates who are registered for the counselling process will be able to check it online on its official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

According to the revised detailed notification released by the Telangana State Counselling of Higher Education (TSCHE), the provisional allotment of seats will be published on October 24 and the payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from October 24 to 28.

The final phase of counselling will begin from October 29. The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for the candidates who were not attended in first phase will be done on October 29. Certificate verification for already booked slots will be done on October 30.

Check full schedule here

TS EAMCET is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered In Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) disciplines provided in the state of Telangana. The TS EAMCET result 2020 was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates cleared the entrance exam.