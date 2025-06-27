TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: BSE Telangana supply results at 3 pm today

TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, will announce the SSC or Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examination results today, June 27, at 3 pm. When declared, students can check the TS SSC supply result 2025 on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC supply examination from June 3 to 13, as a second chance for those who wanted to improve their marks. ...Read More

The result of the SSC Public examination was announced on April 30. This year, the pass percentage of regular students was 92.78 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 91.32 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of girls (94.26 per cent).

District-wise, Mahabubabad recorded the best pass percentage of 99.29 per cent in the TS SSC March public exam.

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can check their SSC supply results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 link

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download it.