Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: BSE Telangana supply results at 3 pm today

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 27, 2025 2:40 PM IST

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: When declared, students can check the TS SSC supply result 2025 on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: BSE supply results at 3 pm
    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: BSE supply results at 3 pm

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, will announce the SSC or Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examination results today, June 27, at 3 pm. When declared, students can check the TS SSC supply result 2025 on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. BSE Telangana conducted the TS SSC supply examination from June 3 to 13, as a second chance for those who wanted to improve their marks. ...Read More

    The result of the SSC Public examination was announced on April 30. This year, the pass percentage of regular students was 92.78 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 91.32 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of girls (94.26 per cent).

    District-wise, Mahabubabad recorded the best pass percentage of 99.29 per cent in the TS SSC March public exam.

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025: How to check

    Candidates can check their SSC supply results by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 link

    3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

    4. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download it. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 27, 2025 2:40 PM IST

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: What happened in the SSC March public exam

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: This year, 4,96,374 students appeared for the SSC March public examination. Of them, 4,60,519 or 92.78 per cent students passed the examination. 

    June 27, 2025 2:31 PM IST

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: Where to check results

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: When declared, students can check their Supplementary exam results on the board's website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

    June 27, 2025 2:30 PM IST

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: Result time

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: As per the official notification, the result will be declared at 3 pm. 

    June 27, 2025 2:30 PM IST

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: Results today

    TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: BSE Telangana will announce the SSC or Class 10 Supplementary exam results today, June 27. 

    News education TS SSC Supply Results 2025 Live Updates: BSE Telangana supply results at 3 pm today
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes