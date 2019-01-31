UGC NET syllabus 2019 for June session updated, check new one here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the syllabi of all papers for UGC-NET June 2019 session. Candidates willing to appear for the July session exam should follow the updated syllabus of their subject.

A notification issued by NTA reads, “The University Grants Commission has updated the syllabus of all NET subjects (including Paper-I on General Awareness). The updated syllabus of UGC-NET (Applicable for upcoming exams from June 2019 onwards) is available on UGC-NET website ugcnetonline.in

Moreover, the syllabus of paper 1 of UGC-NET exam GENERAL PAPER ON TEACHING & RESEARCH APTITUDE . This paper is common for all candidates and is compulsory for every candidate to qualify.

Objective of Paper 1 (teaching and research)

The main objective is to assess the teaching and research capabilities of the candidates. The test aims at assessing the teaching and research aptitude as well. Candidates are expected to possess and exhibit cognitive abilities, which include comprehension, analysis, evaluation, understanding the structure of arguments, deductive and inductive reasoning. The candidates are also expected to have a general awareness about teaching and learning processes in higher education system. Further, they should be aware of interaction between people, environment, natural resources and their impact on the quality of life.

