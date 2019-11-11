e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Union Minister Hussain pays tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary is celebrated as National Education Day every year on November 11 in the country.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:43 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. (Popperfoto/Getty Images)
         

Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday paid tributes to freedom fighter and India’s first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary.

The tributes were paid by Hussain and Firoz Bakht, who is the grandnephew of Azad at his Mazar (grave) near Jama Masjid.

“Azad’s message is relevant and important these days. Our country was divided on August 14, 1947, and it got united two days ago. The way people accepted the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case and also behaved responsibly, the soul of Azad would be happy for sure,” Hussain told ANI.

“From the steps of Jama Masjid here, Azad had told Muslims of the country that those of you who are going to Pakistan, you will find your religion there but not your country. Those who have gone there are referred by them as ‘Muhajir’ or Refugees today,” Hussain said.

Azad’s birth anniversary is celebrated as National Education Day every year on November 11 in the country.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News