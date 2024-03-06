University of Jabalpur forgets to conduct exam after releasing date sheet, admit cards

In a bizarre incident in Jabalpur, Rani Durgavati University released exam time table and issued admit cards but the administration forgot to conduct the exam of MSc computer science. University in MP forgets to conduct MSc Computer Science exam after releasing admit cards (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

An inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya has announced time table to conduct the MSc Computer Science exam first semester about 20 days ago. "The admit cards were issued to students for the exam that was scheduled to be held from Tuesday (March 5). When the students reached the university on Tuesday morning, they were informed that there is no examination and even the university didn't prepare the question papers," said the students.

We studied whole night to appear in the exam but when we reached the university, we were informed that administration forgot it, said a student, who didn't wish to be named.

NSUI organization leader Sachin Rajak said , "This is a serious case of negligence of university administration. How can they forget the date sheet and other necessary arrangements require to conduct the exam. The students studied hard to appear in the exam but they were made fool. It is a matter of not a small school or college but of a prestigious university."

The students staged protest at the university and demanded action for befooling students.

The university vice chancellor RK Verma held a meeting with head of the department and met the students.

"An inquiry has been initiated in the matter as the exam controller said the exam has been postponed but how did they forget to inform college and students about it. The action will be taken against the responsible officers after probe report, he added.