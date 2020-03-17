UP: All exams put off; jail likely for those who refuse COVID-19 test

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:08 IST

The state government on Tuesday announced a slew of measures, including postponement of high school, intermediate, competitive and other examinations, to check the spread of coronavirus.

Also announcing the closure all tourist spots up to March 31 and educational institutions up to April 2, UP government spokesman and minister Shrikant Sharma said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked people to keep away from crowded places, take precaution and not panic.

Meanwhile, UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh warned of strict action, including jail, for those who do not cooperate in the state’s efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak and spread misinformation or rumours to create panic in the society.

Singh said the concerned authorities had been given power under section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act to take all necessary actions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will take action against any suspect if he/she refuses to get tested or runs away from authorities. Action will also be taken against any person who tries to hide such patients, misleads or obstructs the health team from conducting its duty. If required, offenders will also be sent to jail as per the law,” the health minister said.

Shrikant Sharma said directives had been issued to ensure that the government of India’s advisory on coronavirus is implemented in Uttar Pradesh in letter and spirit.

Sharma said the chief minister had asked officials to ensure cleanliness at tourist spots while they remain closed for public up to March 31. He said directives had been issued to keep all cinema halls and multiplexes closed.

The government events like tehsil divas, janata darshan and samadhan divas will also not be organised till April 2, he said.

Sharma said the district magistrates (DMs) had been asked to make people aware about the measures needed to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus by putting up posters and banners. A complete ban has been imposed on all the types of protests and demonstrations, he said.

Sharma said Yogi has urged all religious leaders at temples, mosques, churches to avoid crowding and take adequate precaution. He said the DMs had been asked to get in touch with religious leaders and seek their cooperation in checking the spread of coronavirus.

The CM has asked DMs to ensure that the virus is contained in stage II itself.

Asked about various religious fairs, Sharma said the district magistrates would get in touch with religious leaders to seek their cooperation on the issue.

He said a committee, headed by minister for finance Suresh Khanna, had been constituted to make recommendations within three days on how to provide food and maintenance to the poor by transferring some money to their bank accounts through RTGS etc.

Minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi and minister for labour Swami Prasad Maurya had been made members of the three-member committee.

He said the state government would ensure free of cost treatment of those who get infected by coronavirus. He further said wages of employees working with government or with private companies will be paid and the period of treatment would not be deducted from their salary.

Sharma said a committee headed by chief secretary RK Tiwari had been constituted to consider work from home for government employees as well. He said the private companies had been asked to offer work from home for their employees.

(With inputs from IANS)