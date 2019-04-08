UP B.Ed. admit card released at mjpru.ac.in and upbed2019.in, exam on April 15

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance exam 2019 admit card was released on Monday April 8, 2019. Candidates can download the UP B.Ed. admit card 2019 from the official website mjpru.ac.in or upbed2019.in.

The B.Ed. Joint Entrance exam 2019 will be conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilakhand University, Bareilly on April 15, 2019. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9am to 12noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2pm to 5pm.

Here is the direct link to download the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance exam 2019 admit card.

UP B.Ed. 2019 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the UP B.Ed 2019 official website at upbed2019.in

Click on the link for UP B.Ed 2019 JEE Form and Candidate Login on the top of the page

Click on the link ‘Download Entrance Admit Card’at the bottom of the page

Key in your User ID and Password and click on ‘Login’

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Downloaded UP B.Ed. 2019 admit card and take two print outs.

Paste your photograph on the alloted place in the admit card. Bring your admit card to the examination Centre along with an original photo Id proof to the examination Centre. Your exam details and instruction are on the admit card.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 13:44 IST