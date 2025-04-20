UP Board Result 2025 Live: 10th, 12th UPMSP result date expected soon, where to check scores when announced

UP Board Result 2025 Live: Official websites to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results are upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in (HT Photo)

UP Board Result 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, Hindustan Times will also host the results. UP board result 2025: HT portal direct link...Read More

Students can use the link above and register for UP board results on HT Portal. When the result is available, an alert will be sent to registered mobile numbers and email addresses.

The board has yet to officially confirm the result date and time. It will be announced through a notification.

Last year, UPMSP announced UP board 10th, 12th results on April 20. Along with the results, the board also shared pass percentage, toppers’ list, number of students who passed and other details.

This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state. Between March 19 and April 2, 2025, answer sheets were evaluated in 261 centres across the state. The board issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.

Board's warning against fake result date

UPMSP previously warned that claims about UP board results being announced on April 15 are fake.

“The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading,” the board said.

How to check UP board 10th, 12th results 2025 when announced?