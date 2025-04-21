UP Board Result 2025 Live: 10th, 12th UPMSP result dates expected soon, where to check

UP Board Result 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 10th, 12th result 2025 date and time are expected soon. The board will confirm these through an official notification on its website. When declared, students can check the UP board results on the official website, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, they can also use the HT Portal to check UP board 10th, 12th results:...Read More

UP board result 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th results on HT Portal

They can also register on the HT portal using the link above. When the result is available, an alert will be sent to the registered mobile numbers and email addresses. On the result day, if students are unable to check their marks on the official website, they can use the same link to check their marks.

Last year, UPMSP announced UP board results for 10th and 12th classes on April 20. Along with the result, the board shared the pass percentage, toppers list, number of students, etc.

This year, UP board exams were held from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres. Answer sheets were evaluated between March 19 and April 2 at 261 centres.

How to check UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th results 2025?