UP Board Result 2025 Live: 10th, 12th UPMSP result dates expected soon, where to check
UP Board Result 2025 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 10th, 12th result 2025 date and time are expected soon. The board will confirm these through an official notification on its website. When declared, students can check the UP board results on the official website, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In addition to the official websites, they can also use the HT Portal to check UP board 10th, 12th results:...Read More
UP board result 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th results on HT Portal
They can also register on the HT portal using the link above. When the result is available, an alert will be sent to the registered mobile numbers and email addresses. On the result day, if students are unable to check their marks on the official website, they can use the same link to check their marks.
Last year, UPMSP announced UP board results for 10th and 12th classes on April 20. Along with the result, the board shared the pass percentage, toppers list, number of students, etc.
This year, UP board exams were held from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres. Answer sheets were evaluated between March 19 and April 2 at 261 centres.
How to check UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th results 2025?
- Go to the board's website, upmsp.edu.in or to upresults.nic.in
- Open the Class 10th (High School) or Class 12th (Intermediate) result link.
- Enter your roll number and any other requested information.
- Submit and check the result.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Exam didn't go well? Know about the compartment exam
UP Board Result 2025 Live: If students didn't do well in the main board exam, they will have another chance to pass their respective classes through UP board 10th, 12th compartment exams. UPMSP will share details about the compartment exam after the main exam results.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th results on HT portal
UP Board Result 2025 Live: Apart from the official website, students can also use the HT portal to check the UP board exam results. Here is the direct link to access the UP board result page on the HT portal.
UP Board Result 2025 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th result date, time notification expected soon
UP Board Result 2025 Live: The UPMSP is expected to share the UP board 10th, 12th result date and time soon. This information will be shared on the board's official website and through a notification.