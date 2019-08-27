UP DElEd 3rd semester and BTC third semester result declared at updeledinfo.in

education

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:47 IST

Sangam city headquartered Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority on Tuesday declared the third semester results of Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course 2017. In the exam held in June 2019, 154,526 out 169,600 appeared candidates passed. A total of 170,125 candidates had registered for the exam. As many as 14,755 candidates however failed, informed Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary of UP Examination Regulatory Authority. He said that the results have been uploaded on the official website www.updeledinfo.in.

Chaturvedi further said that 525 candidates had skipped the exam and the results of 317 candidates were incomplete owing to various technical reasons. He further said that two candidates were caught using unfair means during the exam.

The UP Examination Regulatory Authority has also declared third semester results of basic teaching certificate (BTC) course-2015 (remaining), BTC-2014 third semester and BTC-2014 third semester (remaining) as well as Nursery teachers Training course 2014 first and third semester, Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd)-2015 first and second year and integrated scholarship exam 2019.

All results have been uploaded on www.updeledinfo.in, Chaturvedi added.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 21:23 IST