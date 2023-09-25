News / Education / UP JEECUP starts choice filling for Diploma in Pharmacy; last date September 27, 2023

UP JEECUP starts choice filling for Diploma in Pharmacy; last date September 27, 2023

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 25, 2023 12:18 PM IST

UPJEE has started the round 1 choice filling process for the Diploma in Pharmacy course. Candidates can apply on the official website.

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), UP has begun the round 1 choice filling and updation process for the Diploma in Pharmacy course. Candidates can fill out the choice through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates have till September 27, 2023, to fill in the choices.

Direct link to apply

The round 1 seat allotment result will be released on September 28, 2023. The Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates and online Fee Deposit for Seat Acceptance/Seat Acceptance cum security fee can be done from September 29 to October 1, 2023. From September 29 to October 1, 2023, students can verify their documents at the district help centers. From September 29 until October 15, 2023, balance fees can be paid online. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be announced on October 5. On October 18, 2023, the classes will start.

UPJEE 2023 Round 1 Choice filling/Modification of JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023: Know how to fill choices

Visit the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, under the candidates activity board click on the “Round 1 Choice filling/Modification of JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023”

Login to the account and fill in the choices o

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

