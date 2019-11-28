UP Teachers Recruitment 2019: Fourth phase of 68500 assistant teachers’ recruitment drive begins

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:11 IST

The online application process for the fourth phase of recruitment of assistant teachers in government-run primary schools of the state began on Thursday, November 28.

The applications will be accepted till 5pm on December 3, said state education department officials aware of the development. This latest phase of recruitment drive is part of the ongoing process initiated to fill up some 68,500 vacant posts of assistant teachers.

Basic Education Board secretary Ruby Singh has invited applications in this regard after receiving the go-ahead from the state government, they added.

“Only the nine candidates who were declared passed in the written exam held earlier and candidates who have passed the courses that make them eligible for the recruitment process from other states, can apply in this phase of the recruitment, through the website www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in,” said Basic Education Board secretary Ruby Singh.

For the online application process, the candidate will have to provide the roll number allotted to them for the written exam, date of birth and mobile number after which he/she will receive a onetime password (OTP) on their mobile phone. After providing the OTP number, the candidate’s identity would be verified and he/she will be able to fill the form.

Once filled and submitted, the candidates will not get another chance to make any changes in the form, officials said.

Candidates being recruited in this drive will not be able to claim benefit of any inter-district transfer once in service, the guidelines make plain.

Candidates whose mobile numbers have got changed since appearing in the written exam of the recruitment, will need to provide an affidavit in the format provided on the website along with other requisite documents between noon November 29 and 5pm on December 2, to get the needed change updated in their form, officials said.

They also said that candidates will be able to fill and provide their choice of districts for appointment in order of preference and then take part in counselling according to their rank in the merit list and vacancies in the districts of their choice.

Candidates who had been allotted districts in the past as part of the 68,500 assistant teachers’ recruitment process but were not allowed to take part in counselling, owing to having completed qualifying courses from outside Uttar Pradesh, will also be able to fill the form online and take part in the counselling between December 9 and December 11 in the allotted districts.

The fourth phase of this recruitment process gains importance as hundreds of candidates who had passed Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) and equivalent courses as approved by NCTE-New Delhi and applied for the 68,500 assistant teachers recruitment process were stopped from taking part in the counselling in the first three phases held till date starting from September 2018.

This was done as the recruitment guidelines specified that candidates needed to prove a 5-year domicile in the state and as these candidates had resided outside Uttar Pradesh for undertaking these courses, they got barred from the recruitment process. However, many of these candidates then moved Allahabad High Court and were granted relief on May 8, 2019.

As a result, the fourth phase of the recruitment process is especially being held for them and another nine who were declared passed in the written exam after the re-evaluation.