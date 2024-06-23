UPCATET Results 2024 released on upcatet.org, direct link to download scores, other important details here
The UPCATET Exam was held on June 11 and 12, 2024. Candidates who qualify in the exam will proceed to the UPCATET counselling process. Read details below.
The SVP University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has released the results of the UPCATET 2024 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check/download their results from the official website upcatet.org.
Candidates must note that to check the results, they will have to enter their 6-digit registration number, and password and select their course on the login page to check the results.
The UPCATET 2024 results have been released in PDF format.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK UPCATET RESULTS 2024
It may be mentioned here that the UPCATET was held on June 11 and 12, 2024 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in agriculture and technology.
Candidates who qualify for the examination will be eligible to take part in the UPCATET counselling process scheduled to be held on June 27, 2024.
How to Download UPCATET Result 2024:
To download the UPCATET Results 2024, candidates will need to follow the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of UPCATET at upcatet.org
- On the home page, click on the Login tab
- On the login page, enter the 6-digit Registration Number and Password and select their course.
- Click on the submit button.
- Check the UPCATET Results displayed on the screen.
- Download and print a copy for future reference.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website
