A day before NEET PG was postponed, NBE issued this warning to candidates

NEET PG 2024: On Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) and said that a fresh date for the exam will be announced at the earliest. The ministry informed that the decision was taken considering the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of competitive examinations in the country. A thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG would be undertaken, the ministry said. NEET PG 2024: NBE issued this warning to candidates ahead of exam postponed

On June 21, a day before the NEET PG was postponed, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) informed that a routine surf conducted by its officials revealed that some fraudulent persons were trying to deceive the NEET PG candidates on social media.

According to the board, those fraudsters said they could provide questions for the NEET PG examination accessed through the authority in exchange for a considerable sum of money.

“NBEMS has registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money,” the board said in its caution notice.

It warned the candidates not to fall for misleading claims and that any direct or indirect involvement in such activities would be “appropriately dealt with”.

It should be mentioned here that neither the NBE nor the Health Ministry mentioned the paper leak as a reason for the exam's postponement.

The ministry said the decision was taken in view of recent allegations regarding the integrity of the conduct of “certain competitive examinations.”

These competitive examinations include UGC NET, the national-level eligibility test for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professorship and PhD admissions was cancelled due to paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the matter.

Another national-level competitive examination – CSIR NET – was postponed days before its scheduled date due to “logistical reasons” and “unavoidable circumstances”.