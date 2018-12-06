UPPSC Civil Judge Prelims admit card 2018 released, here’s how to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for civil judge (junior division) preliminary examination 2018. The examination to fill 610 vacancies will be held on December 16, 2018.

Candidates whose application form was accepted during verification by UPPSC, can download their admit card by visiting the official website of UPPSC.

UPPSC Civil Judge prelim admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link to downloadCivil Judge (Junior Division) prelim admit card

Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code

Enter the personal details (exactly same as entered in UPPSC application form) and click on the Download Admit Card button

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the details given on the admit card carefully. They must bring the admit card to the examination centre.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary examination followed by main written examination and interview. Candidates who clear the prelims will be required to appear in the mains. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the main (written) examination and the Interview.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 15:13 IST