UPSC civil services 2019 exam Preparation: Book List for prelims, expert advice and other details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the 2019 Civil Services Examination (CSE) tentatively on the June 2, 2019. The application process will begin on February 19 and close on March 18.

UPSC CSE preliminary exam is the first level of exam that you need to cross to qualify for the main examination. It is an objective type exam consisting of two papers and carries a maximum of 400 marks. However, the marks obtained in the preliminary examination will not be counted for determining the candidates’ final merit.

To qualify for the main exam, candidates must score qualifying marks (as determined by the commission) in the General Studies Paper I and a minimum of 33% in the General Studies Paper II (CSAT). For each wrong answer, the candidate loses one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question.

You have approximately 3 months to prepare for the UPSC CSE preliminary exam. However, it is never too late to start preparing for the exam.Before you start preparing for the exam, make sure that you pick the right textbooks, magazines and study material. There are thousands of books available in the market as well as online that can guide as well as misguide you. Picking the authentic publishers and witers is the most important steps.

Here is the list of books for every subject that can help you in the preparation, as suggested by Dr M Rahman of Adamya Aditi Gurukul, Patna.

UPSC Prelims 2019: List of books

1. History- Ancient India: Ram Charan Sharma

2. History- Medieval India: Satish Chandra

3. History: Modern India: Bipan Chandra

3. NCERT Books of History from Class 8 to 12.

5. India’s struggle for Independence- Bipan Chandra

6. Geography- NCERT Books of Class 7 to 12

7. Geography: Mahesh Kumar Barnwal’s Geography- A comprehensive study

8. Indian Polity- M Lakshmikanth

9. Economics- By Lal and Lal

10. Economic Survey (relevant year) by Ministry of Finance, Government of India

11. Science- NCERT books for class 9-10.

12. India Yearbook (relevant year)

13. Indian Art and Culture by Nitin Singhania

UPSC Prelims: Magazines to read



Pratiyogita Darpan

Drishti magazine

Yojna

“Aspirants should solve two sample sets daily of a good book and attempt test series. They should be updated with current affairs. Reading newspaper daily is a must for every IAS aspirant,” said Dr M Rahman.

Analysing previous years’ questions is also important to get an idea of pattern and nature of the questions.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 18:24 IST