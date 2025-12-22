UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Delhi AQI, Supreme Court, Viswa Bharati, RRP Semiconductors & more

Daily Quiz 1. With which West Asian country did India sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement last week?

A. Oman

B. Qatar

C. Jordan

D. Bahrain

2. The Supreme Court collegium recently recommended new Chief Justices for five High Courts. In one case, the senior-most judge of a High Court was overlooked for elevation as Chief Justice following a controversy linked to a series of administrative decisions taken against her predecessor within hours of his retirement. Which High Court does this episode relate to?

A. Kerala

B. Madras

C. Telangana

D. Sikkim

3. Sculptor … …, best known for designing the Statue of Unity, died at his residence in Noida’s Sector 19 last week. He was 100. Fill in the blanks.

A. Manu Munsi

B. Amarnath Sehgal

C. Ram Sutar

D. Sankho Chaudhuri

4. Facing public backlash after a legislative move that raised MLAs’ salaries by 211%, making them the highest-paid lawmakers in the country, BJP legislators urged the state government to reconsider the decision. Which state does this controversy relate to?

A. Himachal Pradesh

B. Madhya Pradesh

C. Punjab

D. Odisha

5. Large language models such as ChatGPT and Gemini are sometimes known to produce plausible-sounding but factually incorrect statements, a behaviour that emerged from the way earlier generations of these models were trained and optimised. What is this phenomenon commonly called?

A. Model drift

B. Synthetic bias

C. Prompt leakage

D. Hallucinations

6. The Supreme Court recently criticised what it described as an “urban-centric approach” to public interest litigation, observing that such petitions often overlook the more basic problems faced by large sections of the population. On this ground, the Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking fresh and stricter standards related to which of the following items commonly used with bottled water and food products?

A. Glass containers for mineral water

B. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles

C. Aluminium cans used for beverages

D. Tetra Pak packaging for dairy products

7. Founded by Rabindranath Tagore, which institution holds the distinction of being West Bengal’s only Central University?

A. Jadavpur University

B. Presidency University

C. Visva Bharati

D. Aliah University

8. The US Senate has confirmed which billionaire private astronaut as NASA Administrator, making a strong advocate of human missions to Mars and a former associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk the space agency’s 15th leader under President Donald Trump?

A. Jared Isaacman

B. Jeff Bezos

C. Mark Cuban

D. Richard Branson

9. The annual Academy Awards telecast will move from the ABC broadcast network to stream live on … around the world starting in 2029, organisers have said?

A. Facebook

B. YouTube

C. Instagram

D. Netflix

10. Little-known until recently even within its home market of India, this company has became a social-media obsession as its shares surged more than 55,000% in the 20 months through December 17—by far the biggest gain worldwide among companies with a market value above $1 billion. Which company?

A. Vakrangee Microsystems Ltd

B. RRP Semiconductor Ltd

C. Tarini Infrabuild Pvt Ltd

D. Sahasra Semiconductors Ltd