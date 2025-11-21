UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Grap-4, Supreme Court, Delhi air emergency, Winter Pollution & more

Daily Quiz 1. The Supreme Court has allowed major revisions to ‘Grap’ for the National Capital Region, as part of short-term measures proposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in response to the Capital’s winter pollution crisis. What is the full form of Grap? UPSC file image

A. Graded Response Action Plan

B. Greater Regional Air Policy

C. General Remedial Action Protocol

D. Governmental Regulatory Air Programme

2. A bench of CJI Bhushan R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran struck down multiple provisions of which Act, holding that the 2021 law “merely repackaged” what was struck down in the Madras Bar Association (MBA V) case in July 2021, without curing any constitutional defects identified earlier?

A. Judicial Standards and Accountability Act

B. Administrative Tribunals Amendment Act

C. The Tribunal Reforms Act

D. Appellate Authorities Rationalisation Act

3. The Supreme Court has urged all Hindu women to execute wills to ensure their self-acquired and other properties devolve according to theirwishes, even as it refused to decide a challenge to Section 15(1)(b) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. What does this provision state?

A. A Hindu woman's self-acquired property must be divided equally among her siblings, irrespective of marital status.

B. It prioritises a woman’s husband’s heirs over her parents if she dies intestate without children or a spouse.

C. A Hindu woman’s property shall automatically revert to the State if she dies intestate without children.

D. In the absence of husband and children, a Hindu woman’s property devolves only upon her mother’s female heirs.

4. Which tiny island in the Caribbean Sea has qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, the smallest nation in terms of population to have ever to have done so?

A. Anguilla

B. Saint Kitts and Nevis

C. Montserrat

D. Curaçao

5. Even as investigators have identified a connection between this Faridabad college and the November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed at least 12 lives, it has managed to fill all 150 seats for this academic session. Name the college.

A. Faridabad Institute of Medical Sciences

B. Suraj Kund Medical College

C. Al Falah Medical College

D. Haryana Centre for Medical Education

6. A Gustav Klimt painting was sold for $236.4 million on November 18, making it the second-priciest work of art ever auctioned in history. Which is still the No. 1?

A. Les Femmes d’Alger (Version O) by Pablo Picasso

B. The Card Players by Paul Cézanne

C. Portrait of Adèle Bloch‑Bauer I by Gustav Klimt

D. Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci

7. India has launched the country’s first indigenous CRISPR-based gene therapy for a disorder that significantly affects the tribal population. It has been named BIRSA 101 as a dedication to tribal icon Birsa Munda, whose 150th anniversary was observed on November 15. What disorder does it treat?

A. Thalassemia

B. Hemophilia A

C. Sickle Cell Disease

D. Cystic Fibrosis

8. India recently inaugurated two new diplomatic missions in Russia. One of the host cities is known for oil production and refining, while the other is recognised for heavy engineering and metallurgy. Name the two cities.

A. Perm and Novosibirsk

B. Kazan and Yekaterinburg

C. Omsk and Vladivostok

D. Irkutsk and Samara

9. A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court recently broke from convention for the first time since the 2019 Ayodhya verdict while delivering its ruling on quota for entry-level judicial officers. What unusual step did the bench take?

A. It delivered the judgment entirely in Hindi to promote linguistic inclusivity B. It allowed all five judges to issue separate, concurring opinions without a unified verdict

C. It livestreamed the full deliberations of the bench before pronouncing the judgment

D. It chose not to credit any individual judge as the author of the judgment, presenting the ruling as a collective opinion

10. The Supreme Court has criticised the government for not investigating alleged irregularities in financial transactions by non-banking financial company … …. …. (now called Sammaan Capital), and directed multiple investigating agencies to examine if sufficient material exists to lodge a first information report in the matter. Fill in the blanks.

A. IL&FS

B. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation

C. Indiabulls Housing Finance

D. Srei Infrastructure Finance